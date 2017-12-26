Sound of Music actor Heather Menzies-Urich dies aged 68

2017-12-26 02:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Sound of Music actor Heather Menzies-Urich, who became famous after playing Louisa von Trapp, has died aged 68, The Guardian reports.

The Canadian-born actor’s death was announced by the estate of the musical’s creators, Rodgers and Hammerstein.

She was diagnosed with brain cancer a month ago and died on Christmas Eve surrounded by her family, her son Ryan confirmed.

Menzies-Urich was just 14 years old and had no acting experience when she landed the role of the third-oldest von Trapp child in 1964 in the movie starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.