Three people die in avalanches in Swiss Alps

Three people have died in separate avalanche accidents in the Swiss Alps, police said on Monday.

A man who was skiing close to the 2,844-metre high Hofathorn, in the southern canton of Wallis, died after being carried away by an avalanche on Monday morning.

The 39-year-old from the Wallis region was quickly found and recovered by his friends but was confirmed dead at the scene by emergency services, Reuters reports.

Police in Graubunden, in the east of Switzerland, said a tourist who went missing on Saturday had also been found dead.

The 31-year-old Frenchman had tried to climb the Glattwang mountain alone on Saturday afternoon after skiing with his girlfriend.