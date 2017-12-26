Russian warship escorted by UK frigate in North Sea

A British frigate has escorted a Russian warship through the North Sea near UK waters on Christmas Day, the Royal Navy has revealed, BBC reports.

It said HMS St Albans monitored the Admiral Gorshkov's "activity in areas of national interest".

Russia has not commented on the issue.

The Royal Navy said there had been a recent "upsurge in Russian units transiting UK waters". Britain recently warned of a new threat posed by Russia to internet cables under the sea.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, the chief of the defence staff, said earlier this month that Britain and Nato needed to prioritise protecting the lines of communication.

He said it would "immediately and potentially catastrophically" hit the economy if they were cut or disrupted.