Mexico detains suspect in journalist Miroslava Breach killing

2017-12-26

Mexican authorities said on Monday they had detained the man suspected of ordering the killing of journalist Miroslava Breach, who was shot dead outside her home in March, Deutsche Welle reports.

The governor for the northern state of Chihuahua described Juan Carlos Moreno Ochoa as the "intellectual author" of the 54-year-old Breach's killing.

The state's attorney general, Cesar Augusto Peniche, told the Reforma newspaper that the 43-year-old suspect is allegedly a member of the "Los Salazar" criminal organization, a faction of the country's notorious Sinaloa drug cartel.

He was detained along with two others on Monday morning in the town of Bacobampo, in Sonora state, the National Security Commission said in a statement.