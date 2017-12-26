One dead, two injured after military helicopter crash lands in Oman

A Royal Air Force Oman navigator died when the helicopter he was in crash-landed in Musanaa, military officials have confirmed, Times of Oman reports.



The crash happened yesterday evening (Monday) at the air force base, a spokesman for the force said.



A senior official at the Ministry of Defence said: "One of the helicopters of the Royal Air Force of Oman, model NH 90, while performing a regular training task, crash-landed this evening. The accident resulted in the death of the navigator and minor injuries to the two pilots of the helicopter.





