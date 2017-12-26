Nord Gold talks prospects of gold mining in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

Nord Gold SE, the internationally diversified low-cost gold producer, has announced that it is still at the initial stages of assessing the prospect of gold mining in Uzbekistan.

"Uzbekistan has one of the world’s richest gold reserves, so any interest we have in the country would not be surprising. However, we are still at the initial stages of assessing the prospect of gold mining in the country and it is too early to talk in any detail about plans, " the company told Trend.

Nord Gold SE stressed that the company is continuously exploring opportunities to expand it portfolio, across a number of different countries and regions.

"Furthermore, we are focused on low-cost gold production and priorities projects that require moderate capex investment and short payback period," the company said.

Nordgold has mines and development projects, as well as investment projects in 6 countries – Burkina Faso, Guinea, Russia, Kazakhstan, French Guiana and Canada. In 2016, Nord Gold produced 869 koz of gold.