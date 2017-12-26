Iran, Russia bank payment system integration delays due to legal issues

2017-12-26 09:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

The integration of Iranian and Russian bank payment systems is delayed due to some legal issues, said Davood Mohammad-Beigi, the director of Payment System Department of the Islamic Republic’s Central Bank.

The two sides are negotiating the legal issues, Mohammad-Beigi said, the official portal of the Monetary and Banking Research Institute of Iran reported.

Good steps have been taken in technical issues, the Iranian official said, adding that in recent months the tests have been slowed down due to legal issues.

The issue of linking Russia’s Mir payment system to Shetab - Iran's local payment system was discussed during the visit of CBI Chief Valiollah Seif to Moscow in March 2017.

Earlier in May CBI said that test transactions are underway for integrating the payment systems and Iranian citizens will be able to use their bank cards in Russia from August 2017, while Russian bank cards will also operate in Iran like local cards.



At first step holders of bank cards will be able to use ATMs of both countries, but later usage of all payment systems of Iran and Russia will be available for the card holders, the Iranian Central bank said at the time.