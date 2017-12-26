Japan PM Abe urges firms to raise wages by 3 percent or more

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday urged companies to raise wages by 3 percent or more next year, keeping up pressure on firms to spend their huge cash pile on wages to broaden the benefits of his “Abenomics” stimulus policies, Reuters reports.

“We must sustain and strengthen Japan’s positive economic cycle next year to achieve our long-standing goal of beating deflation,” Abe said in a speech at a meeting of Japan’s biggest business lobby Keidanren.

“For that, I’d like to ask companies to raise wages by 3 percent or higher next spring,” he said.

Wages at big companies have been rising slightly more than 2 percent each year since 2014, government data shows, and an increase of 3 percent or more next year would help the Bank of Japan to reach its elusive 2 percent inflation target.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told the same meeting that companies remain hesitant to raise wages because they had become accustomed to prioritising job security over wage hikes during 15 years of deflation.

“With consumers remaining reluctant to accept price rises, many firms are concerned about losing customers if they raise prices,” he said.