Baku Higher Oil School wins third Winter Science Festival (PHOTO)

2017-12-26 09:55 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) won third Winter Science Festival organized by Baku Engineering University. At the festival, more than 20 higher educational institutions and secondary schools presented about 100 projects. The BHOS winning project is based on the idea of Automatic Watering System developed in “The Internet of Things” laboratory of the Higher School.

The main goal of the system entitled “Happy Plants” is to eliminate waste of water and energy during irrigation of large fields in the long-term by collecting and analyzing information about soil in order to minimize human labor by fully automating the watering process.