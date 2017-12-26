Georgia’s Ambassador to Austria dies at the age of 57

2017-12-26 10:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Georgian Foreign Ministry expressed its sadness over the death of Konstantine Zaldastanishvili, Georgia’s Ambassador to Austria, Agenda reports.

Sharing the sad news tonight, the Ministry offered condolence to the late Ambassador’s family, friends, colleagues and the country for such a great loss.

A great person, diplomat, professional and Georgian public figure… Our diplomacy will miss him, but his achievements will stay as the warrant of our country’s strength”, Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze posted on his Facebook page.