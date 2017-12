SOCAR, Turkish Petroleum focus on co-op expansion

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Turkish Petroleum company (Türkiye Petrolleri) have discussed the possibilities for the expansion of cooperation between the two companies, SOCAR said in a message.

This was discussed during the meeting of SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and Chairman of Board and Director General of Turkish Petroleum company Melih Han Bilgin.