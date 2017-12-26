Activists criticize new Judicial Code of Armenia

2017-12-26 10:09 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

Armenian human rights activists continue to criticize the new Judicial Code of Armenia.

A discussion on the topic "Judicial Code: problems and challenges" was held in Yerevan on Dec.25, where a number of human rights activists negatively assessed the draft law on introducing amendments to the Judicial Code approved by the Parliament on Dec.21.

The authorities are not ready to reform the judicial system, said human rights activist Avetik Ishkhanyan. The reforms were carried out under the threat of deprivation of US funding, said lawyer Hayk Alumyan. The Venice Commission presented a draft of the Judicial Code, different from the one adopted by the parliament, argues human rights defender Arthur Sakunts.