Exports of Uzbek leather & footwear companies exceed $110M

2017-12-26 10:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 26

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

The volume of exports of leather and footwear enterprises of Uzbekistan exceeds $110 million in 2017, according to the website of the Russian international specialized exhibition “MOSSHOES”, where there is a page of the Association of Leather and Footwear Producers of Uzbekistan - “Uzbekcharmpoyabzali”.

It is noted that Uzbekistan’s footwear and leather goods companies annually produce more than 18 million pairs of quality footwear, modern leather clothing, and leather goods worth $5 million.