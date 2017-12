Forecast indicator of Uzbekistan’s exports for 2018 announced

2017-12-26 10:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 26

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Total financial indicator of Uzbekistan’s exports is expected to stand at $12.1 billion in 2018.

The volume of exports increased by almost 15 percent in 2017, as compared to 2016.

This was announced during a video conference chaired by the country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, dedicated to the issues of increasing the export potential.