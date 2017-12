Erdogan: Turkey ready to restore mosques on Sudanese Suakin Island

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is ready to carry out large-scale restoration work and restore infrastructure on the Suakin island in Sudan, the Turkish media cited the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying Dec. 26.

President Erdogan made the remarks during his visit to Sudan.

Erdogan added that presently, Suakin island is an abandoned area.