No end-date to NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan – official

2017-12-26 10:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.15

Trend:

There is no end-date to NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, a NATO official told Azernews on December 15.

"Afghan forces are making progress, even though the situation remains challenging. Afghan Special Forces have conducted 80 percent of their operations independently, using their own assets and the Afghan Air Force has conducted 500 more air missions this year than last year," said the official.

More than 13,000 troops from 39 countries now serve in the Resolute Support Mission. The US is increasing its troop contribution and twenty-seven other nations have also committed to increase troop numbers in the coming months.