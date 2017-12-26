Oil near June 2015 high as production cuts tighten market

2017-12-26 11:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, with Brent crude lingering near 2015 highs on the back of an outlook for healthy demand amid ongoing production cuts led by OPEC and Russia, Reuters reports.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $58.52 a barrel at 0650 GMT, up 5 cents from their last settlement.

Brent crude futures LCOc1, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $65.25 a barrel, unchanged from their last close, but near the $65.83 per barrel briefly on Dec. 12 - the highest since June 2015.

Trading activity was extremely low on Tuesday due to the ongoing Christmas holiday in many countries.

Brent has risen by 47 percent since mid-2017. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the Middle East-dominated producer club, and Russia - the world’s single biggest oil producer - have been withholding output in order to tighten the market and prop up prices.

The agreement to cut started last January and is set to cover all of 2018.

Jabar al-Luaibi, oil minister of OPEC-member Iraq, said on Monday there would be a balance between supply and demand by the first quarter of 2018, leading to a boost in oil prices.

“During the first quarter of next year there will be more balance between supply and demand, which will reflect positively on improving global oil prices,” he said.