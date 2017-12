Azerbaijani bank denies closure rumors

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AGBank OJSC currently continues its operations in a normal regime, said the bank in a message.

There are no financial, economic and legal reasons for the closure of AGBank, says the message.

The Bank pursues a more cautious credit policy, taking into account the existing risks on the financial market, said the statement.