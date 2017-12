Mass poisoning in Turkey affects 70 servicemen

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Mass poisoning of Turkish servicemen happened in the country's southern Gaziantep province, the Turkish media reported Dec. 26.

According to the preliminary data, 70 servicemen were hospitalized. Their condition has not been revealed.