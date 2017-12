Istanbul police detain over 10 IS members

2017-12-26 11:31 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

This morning, an operation has been launched to detain members of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization, the Istanbul police said in a message Dec. 26.

According to the message, 12 people, including one woman, were detained during the operation.

Meanwhile, 62 foreigners, who are members of the IS terrorist group, were detained in Istanbul during the special operation on Dec. 1.