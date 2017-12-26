President: Uzbekistan’s new image must begin with national culture

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 26

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev thinks that the work on creating a new image of the country, which is already in place, is necessary to begin with the development of national culture.

He made the remarks at a meeting held recently and dedicated to the discussion of topical issues in the field of culture and arts.

According to the press service of the Uzbek president, in a message addressed to the country’s parliament, dated Dec. 22, 2017, among other issues, attention is also focused on the development of this sphere.