USD, euro and ruble exchange rates grow in Uzbekistan

2017-12-26 11:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 26

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

The exchange rate in Uzbekistan, established on Dec. 26, shows that three major exchange currencies (USD, euro, ruble) show small growth.

According to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, the official USD exchange rate today is 8,120.07 soums, while a week ago it was 8,101.62 soums.