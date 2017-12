Authorized capital of Azerbaijani bank significantly increases

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Azerbaijan’s Bank BTB has increased its authorized capital up to 66.45 million Azerbaijani manats, the bank said in a message Dec. 26.

According to the message, the capital has been increased thanks to the issuance of 14,450 common registered shares with a nominal value of 1,000 manats per each.