Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan aim high for bilateral trade boost

2017-12-26 11:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan should expand the volume of bilateral trade, with an increase in mutual trade to $1 billion by 2020, said the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during a meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Zheenbekov held in Astana, the press service of the the Kazakh president said in a message.

"In order to improve investment cooperation and intensify trade and economic relations, we discussed the possibility of creating a joint Business Council that will strengthen direct contacts between economic entities of our countries," said the president of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed the significance of Kazakhstan as one of the key investors of the Kyrgyz economy and noted the importance of creating favorable conditions for investment attraction by the Kyrgyz side.

The sides also paid attention to water and energy cooperation, confirming the commonality of the water resources of trans-boundary rivers for all the countries of the region.