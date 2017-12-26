Southern Gas Corridor – Europe’s old dream that could come to fruition very soon

2017-12-26 12:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.21

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Southern Gas Corridor project is the old dream of Europe, which could come to fruition very soon now, Cyril Widdershoven, a Middle East geopolitical specialist and energy analyst, a partner at Dutch risk consultancy VEROCY and SVP MEA-Risk, told Trend.

He noted that the project will change Europe’s energy map mainly in the way that it provides additional stability to the overall energy system of the European Union.

"It will open up a more environmentally friendly energy source to the Balkan region, and possibly all of Eastern Europe. Azerbaijan option is an old dream that could come to fruition very soon now. It also links Europe more to its own Hinterland, which is the Central Asian and Caspian Sea regions," said the expert.

Widdershoven believes that diversification of supplies is not always providing security of supply, if the partner is not trustworthy or can change its geopolitical alliances. For Azerbaijan, this risk is seen as very low, he added.

"Looking at the still continuing political-economic conflict with Europe's main gas supplier, Russia, and the possible constrictions on oil and gas production in the Netherlands (holding Europe's largest onshore gas field) and Norway (going to diversify and block possible expansion of gas and oil operations), a need for additional suppliers is clear. Azerbaijan, as has been historically proven, is the main option," said the expert.

Widdershoven noted that the Southern Gas Corridor will ensure diversification of supplies, in addition to Russia, Norway and the Netherlands.