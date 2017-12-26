Asian countries - main destination of Iran’s non-oil exports

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Asian countries remain the main destination of Iran's non-oil exports (including gas condensates), despite the fact that two years have passed since the removal of the international sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Under the sanctions, the Islamic Republic shifted its trade eastward, and expanded economic ties with countries such as China and ‎India.‎

The latest data released by Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI)‎, shows that over 65 percent of Iran's export was targeted to five Asian countries, including China, Iraq, the UAE, South Korea and Afghanistan during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (started March 20).

China, Iran’s traditional trade partner from the sanctions period, has maintained its position as the Islamic Republic’s top trade partner in the period.

Over 20 percent of Iran’s non-oil exports went to China in the first eight months of the current fiscal year‎ (March 20-Nov. 22). During the period, Iran exported $5.748 billion worth of goods to China, 14 percent more, compared to the same period of the preceding year.

Iran also exported $4.351 billion worth of goods to Iraq, which marked 15.3 percent of Iran's total exports’ value. Iran’s exports to Iraq registered a rise by 7 percent.

The UAE ($3.893 billion), South Korea (with $2.747 billion), Afghanistan ($1.849 billion), India ($1.782 billion), Turkey ($1.412 billion), Pakistan ($544 million), Thailand ($383 million), Oman ($368 million), Indonesia ($361 million), Taiwan ($335 million), Turkmenistan ($294 million), Azerbaijan ($292 million) and Japan($286 million) were the other top importers of Iranian goods.