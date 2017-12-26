Support for family business in Azerbaijan expanding

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

The number of sales points of the Center for Simplified Support for Family Business (ABAD) in Baku and the regions of Azerbaijan is expanding, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Inam Kerimov said at an event, in Baku Dec 26 dedicated to the formation of cooperation between small entrepreneurs and ABAD.

“ABAD” (ASAN Support to Family Business) centers are established to carry out socially oriented projects aimed at ensuring the active participation of the citizens in the social-economic life of Azerbaijan, developing small and medium entrepreneurship, raising the employment rate of the population and supporting the establishment of competitive family businesses in the country.

“ABAD” centers implement assistance projects for family businesses engaged in the areas of arts and crafts, and agriculture.

“ABAD” centers also provide business planning, marketing, branding and design, financial accounting and legal assistance services to family households.