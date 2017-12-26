Management changes at IBA’s Moscow branch

2017-12-26 13:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Management changes have been made in the IBA-Moscow Supervisory Board [subsidiary of the International Bank of Azerbaijan].

Fargan Novruzov has been appointed new member of the IBA-Moscow Supervisory Board, says a message on the website of the Center for Disclosure of Corporate Information, owned by Russian Interfax news agency.

Novruzov, who is the head of the IBA-Moscow legal department, will work as part of the Supervisory Board for one year.