Mexican MPs visiting occupied Azerbaijani lands were manipulated by Armenia – media

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Armenian ambassador to Mexico Ara Ayvazyan involved Armenian MPs in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, led Mexican MPs to the occupied Azerbaijani territories in order to use them in their crafty games to win political gains, said Azerbaijani Charge d’Affaires in Mexico Mammad Talibov in his interview with Mexico’s El Universal newspaper.

During the interview, Talibov said that the only way to solve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the fulfillment of the UN Security Council resolutions by Yerevan and the withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico told Trend.

It was also noted that the Nagorno-Karabakh region belongs to Azerbaijan and has been under Armenia’s occupation since 1992.

The news about the visit of three Mexican MPs to the occupied Azerbaijani territories without the permission of the Azerbaijani government and the strong reaction of the Azerbaijani embassy in this country to the issue, recently drew attention in Mexico.

Despite the warns of Mexico’s Secretariat of Foreign Affairs on not to visit these territories and ignoring the fact that these lands are internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, by taking those MPs to the occupied territories, the Government of Armenia alleges that the separatist regime, created in those territories and not recognized by any country, and even by Armenia itself, is supported by Mexico, said the embassy.