Turkmenistan preparing laws on loans, mortgage, transport security

2017-12-26

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Turkmen Parliament continues work on a number of projects, including the laws on transport security, loans and mortgage, TV and radio broadcasting, as well as on legal status of researchers, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

The corresponding report on the mentioned issues was presented at the last meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.