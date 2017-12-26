Turkmenistan, Russia mull bilateral co-op prospects

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Presidents of Turkmenistan and Russia Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone and discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Having mentioned strategic nature of the Turkmen-Russian relations, the two presidents noted that a high level of mutual understanding and trust will continue to serve as a solid basis for building up interstate relations.