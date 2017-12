Chairman appointed to Management Board of Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund

2017-12-26 13:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.26

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on appointment of Fakhri Kazimov as the Chairman of the Management Board of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.

The Cabinet of Ministers was tasked to prepare proposals on bringing the acts of the President of Azerbaijan in compliance with this order within two months and submit them to the President.

