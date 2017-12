Development of SMEs important for Azerbaijani economy: deputy minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) plays one of the most important roles in the development of the Azerbaijani economy, Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov told reporters in Baku Dec. 26.

He was speaking at an event dedicated to establishment of cooperation between SMEs and the Center for Simplified Support for Family Business (ABAD).