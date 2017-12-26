Uzbek president cuts country's economic growth forecast

2017-12-26 13:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has reduced the forecast of economic growth in Uzbekistan to 5.5 percent in 2017.

Mirziyoyev announced about this during a video conference dedicated to the issues of increasing the export potential.

The president said that the most important factor for maintaining stable and high growth rates of the economy is to ensure consistent increase and fully use the country's export potential, as well as strengthen the competitiveness of national products in foreign markets.

The president criticized unacceptable practices in economic policy such as pursuing unrealistic figures.