UNEC becoming entrepreneurial university: “Ecosystem of innovative startups” (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26



The rector, professor Adalat Muradov drawing to the attention the target of UNEC for developing the entrepreneurial university model, spoke about the projects implemented in this direction. He said that, UNEC had started the new strategic cooperation with the business world and he talked about the essence of the “UNEC2B” Platform.

Pointing to the human capital that plays the important role in the development of the entrepreneurial university model, the rector stressed the high potential of the UNEC students in this area. A. Muradov noted that, according to the entrepreneurial model of UNEC the basis for the innovativeentrepreneurship would be the student startups.

The director of the Business School of UNEC, Asef Asadov made the presentation on the topic “The development of innovative entrepreneurship at UNEC: The Ecosystem of innovative startups”. He revealed for the students the most important three factors to succeed in the startup: “The value of the innovative idea, its transformation into the prototype and then the commercial product that attracts the customers and creating the sustainable team, the members of which complete each other with their knowledge and skills”.