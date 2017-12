Markets in Armenia resemble funeral homes

2017-12-26 14:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

There is no pre-holiday excitement in Armenian markets, market sellers complained to the Armenian media.

“We brought goods worth 1-2 million drams ($2,000-4,000), but we do not sell goods worth even 20,000 ($40) per day,” they said.

According to the sellers, goods are not expensive, but at the same time, they are not available to many buyers.