Turkmenistan's president: Co-op with CIS – a priority

2017-12-26 14:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Cooperation with countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is one of the priority areas of foreign policy of Turkmenistan, said Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

He discussed the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported.

Noting the fruitful partnership within the UN, OSCE and several other international organizations, the heads of state stressed that Turkmenistan and Russia demonstrate similarity or coincidence of positions on many problems of world politics.