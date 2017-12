Flights delayed, cancelled as dense fog takes over UAE

Dense fog and mist engulfed most parts of the country on Dec. 26, causing flight delays and cancellations, Khaleej Times reported.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued an advisory for residents as foggy days are set to continue for next few days.

Many flights arriving and departing from Dubai international airport are experiencing delays and cancellations. The reason seems to be the thick fog in the country.