Azerbaijan appoints directors general to 3 public legal entities

2017-12-26 14:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

Directors general have been appointed at Azerbaijan's Standardization Institute, the Patents and Trademarks Center, and the Accreditation Center, the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent said in a message Dec. 26.

Namig Tagiyev has been appointed director general of Azerbaijan Standardization Institute, Gunel Sevdimaliyeva has been appointed director general of the Patents and Trademarks Center, while Namig Aliyev has been appointed director general of Azerbaijan Accreditation Center.