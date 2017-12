Tajikistan may levy taxes on Google, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

Nusratullo Davlatzoda, chairman of the Tax Committee of Tajikistan, in his letter to the country’s President Emomali Rahmon offered to levy taxes on foreign companies that provide e-services, Sputnik Tajikistan reported.

Davlatzoda believes that taxes from Google, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, eBay, AliExpress, Yahoo and others may significantly replenish the Tajik budget.