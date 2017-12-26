Chinese business to help open big wholesale center in Samarkand

2017-12-26 15:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 26

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

In Samarkand with the participation of Chinese business, it is planned to create a large wholesale trade center. These plans were discussed during the visit of the Chinese delegation to Samarkand.

According to "News of Uzbekistan", the delegation consisting of 7 people represented the heads of companies of different directions who are engaged in environmental protection, transport services, cellulose production, the implementation of modern technology, and tourism.

Following the talks, an agreement was signed providing for the establishment of cooperation in the field of trade, logistics, tourism and other areas.

At the suggestion of the Chinese side, the wholesale center will be named "China Town - Silk Road".