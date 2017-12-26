Azerbaijan removes Russian blogger from list of undesirable people

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

A citizen of Russian Federation, photographer and blogger Vladimir Kezling sent an official letter to the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Sankt Petersburg asking for removing his name from the “List of foreign citizens who illegally visited occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Kezling reaffirmed his full respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, its laws and regulations and stated that the visit paid without the consent of the government of Azerbaijan to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan did not have any political purpose.



Furthermore, Kezling mentioned that his visit to the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia in no way served for the promotion of illegal regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and expressed his apology to the government and people of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.



Kezling’s appeal was considered and the decision was made to remove his name from the list.

