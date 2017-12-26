Iran’s mutual trade with ASEAN witnesses significant rise

2017-12-26 15:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:‎

Iran's mutual trade with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has witnessed a significant rise during the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The latest data released by Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI)‎ indicates that the Islamic Republic's export to ASEAN countries has registered a rise by 80.9 percent in terms of value to $1,285 million during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Nov. 22).

Meanwhile Iran's exports to various economic regions including witnessed fall in the period, ASEAN was the only organization that received more goods from Iran compared to the preceding year.

Iran exported 2.944 million tons of non-oil goods to the ASEAN countries in the period, 47.9 percent more, year-on-year.

Iran’s non-oil exports to various economic regions, based on the TPOI data: