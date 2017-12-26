Brexit: German minister sees model for Turkey and Ukraine

A "smart" Brexit deal could serve as a model for the EU's future relations with other non-EU states, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says, BBC reported.

Turkey and Ukraine are two states which could benefit from the template, he told Germany's Funke media group.

He did not see either joining the EU any time soon, so alternative forms of closer co-operation were needed.

The UK's future relationship with the EU, which it is due to leave on 29 March 2018, is still being negotiated.

The two sides agreed this month on the three "divorce" issues: how much the UK owes the EU, what happens to the Northern Ireland border and what happens to UK citizens living elsewhere in the EU and EU citizens living in the UK.

"If we can reach a smart agreement with Great Britain that outlines its relations with Europe after Brexit, then that could serve as a model for other countries," Mr Gabriel said.