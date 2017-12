Azerbaijan approves needs criterion for 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving the needs criterion for 2018.

The needs criterion, used to set the amount of targeted social assistance, will amount to 130 manats in 2018.

This is while the needs criterion for 2017 amounts to 116 manats.

