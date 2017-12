Azerbaijan's mortgage and credit guarantee funds merge (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending the Decree on Establishment of the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund OJSC, dated Oct. 27, 2015.

In accordance with the decree, the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund OJSC and the Credit Guarantee Fund have merged.