Spokesman for Russia’s president talks upcoming informal CIS summit

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.26

Trend:

The informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is a good opportunity to exchange views following Russia's chairmanship in the CIS in 2017, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russia’s president told reporters, RIA Novosti agency reported.