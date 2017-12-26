Tbilisi Mayor says 132 families officially register real estate for symbol price

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze has announced that 132 families living in capital Tbilisi and nearby Tskneti settlement have had their accommodations officially registered, Agenda reported.

The families had faced problems with registering their real estate for many years.

Many of the people are internally displaced.

Kaladze said that the families had to pay a symbolic price, GEL 1, for registering their property.

Tbilisi Mayor has also summarized his activities in the role for the last half month and spoke about the planned rehabilitation-reconstruction of Orbeliani Square.

The square will be one of the best places in Tbilisi. The cost of the project is 52 million GEL and it will employ up to 2,000 people,” Kaladze said.