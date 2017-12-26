Azerbaijan approves 2018 budget of unemployment insurance fund

2017-12-26 17:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving budget of the country’s unemployment insurance fund for 2018.

The fund’s revenues and expenditures for the next year are approved at 89.04 million manats, according to the order.

Of the total expenditures of the fund, 35.802 million manats will be allocated for organization of events for self-employment, 33.478 million manats - for unemployment insurance benefits, 13.709 million manats - for maintaining administration of the employment service and its local bodies, 1.788 million manats - for paid public work, 1.613 million manats - for professional training and additional education, 1.38 million manats - for co-financing (together with an insurer) of a part of salary of those insured for a certain period, 1.15 million manats - for career counseling, 120,000 manats - for organization of labor fairs and stock exchanges.

The fund’s revenues are formed from insurance payments of budget organizations and their employees (17.726 million manats), insurance payments of other insurers (53.567 million manats) and other incomes (20,000 manats).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news