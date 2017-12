National Bank confirms stability in foreign exchange market of Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Today, the situation in the foreign exchange market is stable, Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev said during a briefing dedicated to the presentation of the bill "On Currency Regulation and Currency Control" in Astana on Dec.26.

Akishev noted that presently the rate of tenge is formed under the market conditions with the influence of the demand and supply for foreign currency.